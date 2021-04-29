Pokemon Go Terrakion: Here's How To Catch This Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go has constantly been adding a number of battles and raids to their game lately. Because of this, the players have been asking questions like how to get Terrakion in Pokemon Go. To help them out, here is some valuable information that could lead you to this legendary Pokemon. Read more to know how to get Terrakion in Pokemon Go.

How to get Terrakion in Pokemon Go?

A number of legendary Pokemons like Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus have been added to the 5-star raid battles lately. If the players wish to catch Terrakion then they will need to find a trainer who is willing to trade this legendary Pokemon trainer. To capture the legendary Pokemon, the players will require a lot of Stardust to successfully make that trade. Apart from this, it is certain that the Terrakion will be back in the game but no official date has been released by the makers yet. Apart from this, here are a number of important stats that can help you get more valuable information about this Pokemon.

Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Grass type

160.0% Damage - Ground type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

160.0% Damage - Steel type

160.0% Damage - Water type

Resistances

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Fire type

62.5% Damage - Normal type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

62.5% Damage - Rock Type

Best Counters for Terrakion

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Meteor Mash

Landorus Therian Forme: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Base Stats

Max CP: 4181

Attack: 260

Defense: 192

Stamina: 209

Apart from this, the makers of Pokemon Go have also announced the launch of Pokemon Go Fest 2021. With the release of this fest, it is certain that they have planned something special for the players as 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO. They are planning to release this Pokemon Go Fest in the month of July. This is going to be a two-day special event that is going to last from July 17 till July 18. This has been confirmed by a blog posted on Pokemon Go’s official website.

Promom Image Source: Pokemon Official Website