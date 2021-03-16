Pokemon Go Therian Thundurus: Check Out The Therian Thundurus Raid Guide Here

Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilizes the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day-to-day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of Pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Therian Thundurus.

Pokemon Go Therian Thundurus

Therian Thundurus is amongst the new Legendary Pokemon that were added in the latest Pokemon Go Update. Therian Thundurus is a legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, which is the fifth generation of Pokemon. Therian Thundurus will be making its debut in Pokemon Go on the 16th of March and the players will be able to approach this Pokemon through a Legendary Raid.

Therian Thundurus Raid Guide

Therian Thundurus is an electric and flying type Pokemon, he’s a strong foe and the players will have to bring out their big guns to take him on. Therian Thundurus is vulnerable to Ice and Rocks types attacks, so players should keep that in mind while creating a Pokemon party for this raid. This guide will provide the players with a list of Pokemon they should use for this raid and the conditions that will help make their battle better or worse. Check out the Therian Thundurus Raid guide below:

Best Pokemon for Raid:

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Mega Abomasnow

Galarain Darmanitan

Terrakion

Mamoswine

Tyranitar

Glaceon

Weavile

Landorus

Weather Conditions

Thundurus' Electric-type attacks will be boosted by rain

Fighting and Poison-type attacks will be boosted by cloudy weather

Dark-type attacks will be boosted by fog

Player’s Ice-type counters will be boosted by snow

Player’s Rock-type counters will be boosted by partly cloudy weather.

Pokemon Go Therian Thundurus Stats

Therian Thundurus is a legendary Pokemon that every player would want in their Pokemon Go collection. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Therian Thundurus below: