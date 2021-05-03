Pokemon Go Throh Best Moveset, Resistance And Base Stats Of The Fighting Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been searching about the new Pokemon that have been added in the game. They are trying to find information about these Pokemon that can help them know more about their catches. Thus, they are trying to find information about Throh best moveset, weakness and more. Here’s some valuable information about the popular fighting type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Throh

Pokemon Go Throh is a popular fighting type Pokemon that is not easy to catch. This Pokemon has a rare spawning rate in the game and are thus a trending topic amongst the gamers. It is usually found in the Unova region and is most vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic type attacks in the game. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about this Pokemon. Here are the Throh best moveset, weakness and base stats. Read

Pokmon Go Throh Best Moveset

Low Kick + Focus Blast

Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast

Low Kick + Body Slam

Low Kick + Low Sweep

Zen Headbutt + Body Slam

Zen Headbutt + Low Sweep

Pokeemon Go Throh Stats

Max CP: 2896

Attack: 172

Defense: 160

Stamina: 260

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 7%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 55.5 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Throh Weakness

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Throh Resistance

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

More about Throh

The players are currently trying their hands to catch this pokemon with all their effort. But it might not be an easy task to capture one. The players cannot even evolve a Pokemon to turn it into Pokemon Go Throh. They will need to catch this Pokemon by roaming around in the game. A number of sites online suggest that this Pokemon can only be found in North America, South America and Africa. They are already rare in these locations, thus expecting a random spawn apart from these other locations is certainly not recommended.

The makers of Pokemon go have now released a set of Lucky Pokemons in their game. These lucky Pokemons can be identified by the faint sparkle around their 3-D model in the game. To get these, the players will need to trade in two Pokemons. There is a possibility that out of the two traded Pokemon, one of them will turn Lucky.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter