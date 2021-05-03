Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Throh Best Moveset, Resistance And Base Stats Of The Fighting Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been trying to search about the Throh best moveset and more about the Pokemon. So we have listed all info about the Pokemon. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
pokemon go

Source: Pokemon Go Twitter


Pokemon Go players have been searching about the new Pokemon that have been added in the game. They are trying to find information about these Pokemon that can help them know more about their catches. Thus, they are trying to find information about Throh best moveset, weakness and more. Here’s some valuable information about the popular fighting type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Throh

Pokemon Go Throh is a popular fighting type Pokemon that is not easy to catch. This Pokemon has a rare spawning rate in the game and are thus a trending topic amongst the gamers. It is usually found in the Unova region and is most vulnerable to Fairy, Flying and Psychic type attacks in the game. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you out with all your doubts about this Pokemon. Here are the Throh best moveset, weakness and base stats. Read

Pokmon Go Throh Best Moveset

  • Low Kick + Focus Blast
  • Zen Headbutt + Focus Blast
  • Low Kick + Body Slam
  • Low Kick + Low Sweep
  • Zen Headbutt + Body Slam
  • Zen Headbutt + Low Sweep

Pokeemon Go  Throh Stats

  • Max CP: 2896 
  • Attack: 172 
  • Defense: 160
  • Stamina: 260
  • Generation: Generation 5
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 7%
  • Buddy Distance: 5 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.3 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 55.5 kg
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Throh Weakness

  • 160.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type
  • 160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Throh Resistance

  • 62.5% Damage - Bug type
  • 62.5% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Rock type

More about Throh

The players are currently trying their hands to catch this pokemon with all their effort. But it might not be an easy task to capture one. The players cannot even evolve a Pokemon to turn it into Pokemon Go Throh. They will need to catch this Pokemon by roaming around in the game. A number of sites online suggest that this Pokemon can only be found in North America, South America and Africa. They are already rare in these locations, thus expecting a random spawn apart from these other locations is certainly not recommended.

READ | Pokemon Go: How to get Trapinch? A detailed, step by step guide

The makers of Pokemon go have now released a set of Lucky Pokemons in their game. These lucky Pokemons can be identified by the faint sparkle around their 3-D model in the game. To get these, the players will need to trade in two Pokemons. There is a possibility that out of the two traded Pokemon, one of them will turn Lucky.

READ | Pokemon Go Trapinch: Learn Trapinch best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution in this guide

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter

READ | Pokemon Go dodrio: How to catch the flying Pokemon Dodrio in the game?
READ | Pokemon sword Urshifu: What are the best movesets of this legendary fighting pokemon?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND