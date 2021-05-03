Pokemon Go Throh: Here's How To Catch This Fighting Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have recently been asking some specific questions about catching certain Pokemons. Thus the question how to get Throh in Pokemon Go is certainly one of the most asked questions lately. Here is a small guide that can help you catch this Fighting type Pokemon in the game easily. Read more about Pokemon Go Throh.

How to get Throh in Pokemon Go?

This is one of the rarest and most searched for Pokemon that is available in the game. The players are currently trying their hands to catch this pokemon with all their effort. But it might not be an easy task to capture one. The players cannot even evolve a Pokemon to turn them into Pokemon Go Throh. They will need to catch this Pokemon by roaming around in the game. A number of sites online suggest that this Pokemon can only be found in North America, South America and Africa. They are already rare in these locations, thus expecting a random spawn apart from these other locations is certainly not recommended. Apart from this, here are also some important stats for North America, South America, Africa. Read more

Throh Stats

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 7%

Buddy Distance: 5 km

Pokédex Height: 1.3 m

Pokédex Weight: 55.5 kg

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 75

Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Resistances

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

The makers of Pokemon go have now released a set of Lucky Pokemons in their game. These lucky Pokemons can be identified by the faint sparkle around their 3-D model in the game. To get these, the players will need to trade in two Pokemons. There is a possibility that out of the two traded Pokemon, one of them will turn Lucky. Apart from this, makers have also announced the launch of Pokemon Go Fest 2021, They have certainly planned something special for the players as 2021 makers both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO. They are now going to release this Pokemon Go Fest in the month of July. This is going to be a two-day special event that is going to last from July 17 till July 18. This has been confirmed by a blog post on Pokemon Go’s official website.

