Pokemon Go Timburr: Timburr's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And Other Details

Pokemon Go is one of the most famous area-based simulation games out there today. Players from one side of the planet to the other utilize this game to discover and get new kinds of Pokemon. The game has additionally introduced a fight framework that players can use to try out their capacities of being a Pokemon Trainer. On top of all this, the game uses AR and GPS innovation to reenact an existence where players need to move around places truly to discover new Pokemon to catch and fight. Numerous players wish to gain proficiency with specific statistics and getting strategies about certain Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Timburr

Timburr is one of the Pokemon that has been added recently in the game. This Pokemon is part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Unova region. This Pokemon is known to carry a log around which it uses for construction abilities. Timburr evolution in Pokemon Go is Gurdurr, the players have to feed the Pokemon 50 Candy to perform the Timburr evolution in the game.

Timburr is a fighting type Pokemon which makes it a great catch in the game. This Pokemon has the instincts that are required to survive in combat situations. Pokemon Go players can consider adding Timburr to their battling arsenal to make it stronger. To get the best out of this Pokemon in the game, the players should get well versed with Timburr best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Timburr Stats below:

Pokémon GO Timburr is a Fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1487, 134 attack, 87 defense, and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Timburr is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. Timburr is boosted by Cloudy weather. Timburr best moveset is Low Kick and Brick Break (7.91 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe. These players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Timburr. Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter