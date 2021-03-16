Pokemon Go Togekiss: Check Out Togekiss' Best Moveset, Stats And Weaknesses

March has been an extraordinary month for Pokemon Go. They are here with an all-new season loaded up with new substance and Pokemon to get. Season of Legends is the primary topic for this period of the game. New Legendary Pokemon have been added and players will experience them through various parts of the game. Players will likewise get an opportunity to capture new sorts of Pokemon this season as well. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Togekiss.

Pokemon Go Togekiss

Togekiss is an extremely popular Pokemon from the anime series. Togekiss is the last stage of evolution of Togepi, the Pokemon that Misty carried for a major chunk of the series. Togekiss evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Togetic and it costs the player 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone to perform this evolution in Pokemon Go.

Togekiss is a part of the fourth generation of Pokemon and was commonly found in the Sinnoh Region. It looks like a magnificent bird that everyone expected to hatch from Togepi’s egg form. Players can also try and catch a Shiny Togekiss in Pokemon Go, but shiny editions are rare finds in the game. Togekiss is not much of a fighter but it can help the player get out of a sticky situation. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Togekiss best moveset, stats, and weaknesses, check them out below:

Pokémon GO Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region, the fourth generation of Pokemon. Togekiss weakness is Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Togekiss stats are boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. This Pokemon has a max CP of 3767, 225 attack, 217 defense, and 198 stamina in Pokemon GO. Togekiss best moveset is Charm and Dazzling Gleam (15.27 DPS).

