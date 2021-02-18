Pokemon Go Torterra Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Grass-Ground Pokemon

Torterra is a Grass & Ground Pokémon whose evolution is from Grotle. It is weak against Ice, Fire, Flying and Bug moves and its strongest moveset is Razor Leaf & Frenzy Plant. The Max CP of this Pokemon is 2,934. The Pokedex tells that Small Pokémon occasionally gather on its unmoving back to begin building their nests. Continue reading to know more about Torterra evolution.

Pokemon Go Torterra Best Moveset

Torterra is a Grass and Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3318, 202 attack, 188 defence and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4). Torterra is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying and Ice-type moves. Torterra is boosted by Sunny weather. Torterra's best moves are Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant (15.09 DPS).

Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant => DPS - 15.09

Bite + Frenzy Plant => DPS - 14.88

Razor Leaf + Earthquake => DPS - 14.06

Bite + Solar Beam => DPS - 13.96

Razor Leaf + Solar Beam => DPS - 13.74

Bite + Earthquake => DPS - 12.77

Razor Leaf + Stone Edge => DPS - 12.13

Bite + Stone Edge => DPS - 10.60

Razor Leaf + Sand Tomb => DPS - 10.11

Bite + Sand Tomb => DPS - 9.72

Pokemon Go Torterra

Base stats Attack - 202 Defence - 188 Stamina - 216

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,257 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,677 Level 30 Max wild - 2,515 Level 40 2,934

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,096 Level 35 (wild) - 2,725

Max HP Level 40 - 182

Size Height - 2.2 m Weight - 310 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional stats for Torterra in Pokémon Go

Generation - Generation 4

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 2.2 m

Pokédex Weight - 310.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 7

Bonus Stardust on capture - 400

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

