Pokemon Go Trubbish: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Poison-type Pokemon?

Image Source: Nintendo
Trubbish is a Pokémon of Poison-type and trubbish weakness is against Psychic and Ground-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Acid & Gunk Shot and it evolves into Garbodor. The Pokedex says that it may be life-threatening if a young Pokémon or infant breathes in the poisonous gas that Trubbish exhales. Continue reading the article to know about the best movesets of this Poison-type Pokemon.
Trubbish is one of the Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 96, a defence of 122, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1131 in Pokemon GO. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. Trubbish's best moves are Pound and Gunk Shot (6.76 DPS). Trubbish evolution turns it into Garbodor and it requires 50 candies. Here are some of the best movesets of this Poison-type Pokemon: