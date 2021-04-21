Pokemon Go Trubbish: What Are The Best Movesets Of This Poison-type Pokemon?

Trubbish is a Pokémon of Poison-type and trubbish weakness is against Psychic and Ground-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Acid & Gunk Shot and it evolves into Garbodor. The Pokedex says that it may be life-threatening if a young Pokémon or infant breathes in the poisonous gas that Trubbish exhales. Continue reading the article to know about the best movesets of this Poison-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Trubbish Best Moveset

Trubbish is one of the Poison-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 96, a defence of 122, stamina of 137 and a max CP of 1131 in Pokemon GO. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 5 of the Unova region. This Pokemon is weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves and gets boosted by Cloudy weather. Trubbish's best moves are Pound and Gunk Shot (6.76 DPS). Trubbish evolution turns it into Garbodor and it requires 50 candies. Here are some of the best movesets of this Poison-type Pokemon:

Pound + Gunk Shot - DPS => 6.76

Pound + Seed Bomb - DPS => 5.75

Take Down + Gunk Shot - DPS => 5.27

Take Down + Seed Bomb - DPS => 4.97

Trubbish Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 96

It has a base defence of 122

It has base stamina of 137

The Category of this Pokemon is Non-Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 428

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 571

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 857

Max CP at Level 40 is 1,000

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 714

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 929

Max HP at Level 40 is 120

It reaches a height of 0.6m

It reaches a weight of 31kg

The base capture rate is 30%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo