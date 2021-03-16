Pokemon Go Tynamo: Learn Tynamo's Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And Evolution Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular handheld games out there today. Players need to catch Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a plethora of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep adding new ones with every update. Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Tynamo.

Pokemon Go Tynamo

Tynamo is one of the 5th generation Pokemon and is found in the Unova region. This Pokemon looks like a white-coloured fish. Its appearance is harmless, but it can cause lethal electrical damage in water, which amplifies its attack. Tynamo evolution is Eelektrik, and it costs 25 candies to perform the Tynamo evolution. Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Tynamo in Pokemon Go, but this is a hard job as spawns of shiny editions are rare finds.

This is one of the Pokemon that works better in a group, when alone it emits a bit of electricity, when in a group, their attack could be as strong as a lightning strike. Tynamo is a great Pokemon for battles and raids. This pokemon can be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal. Players can get the best out of this Pokemon if they learn Tynamo best moveset, stats and weaknesses, check them out below:

Pokémon GO Tynamo is an Electric-type Pokemon with a max CP of 917, 105 attack, 78 defense, and 111 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Tynamo is vulnerable to Ground-type moves. Tynamo is boosted by Rain weather. Tynamo best moveset is Spark and Struggle (4.61 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.