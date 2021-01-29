Pokemon Go Typhlosion Best Moveset: Checkout This Brief Guide On Typhlosion

Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon which evolves from Quilava. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water moves. Typhlosion's strongest moveset is Incinerate & Blast Burn and it has a Max CP of 2,889. Typhlosion obscures itself behind a shimmering heat haze that it creates using its intensely hot flames. This Pokemon creates blazing explosive blasts that burn everything to cinders. Continue reading this article for entire information about Typhlosion and the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Typhlosion Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3266, 223 attack, 173 defence and 186 stamina. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Typhlosion is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Typhlosion is boosted by Sunny weather. Typhlosion's best moves are Shadow Claw and Blast Burn (16.14 DPS).

Typhlosion Evolution

Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in Cyndaquil's evolution tree.

Cyndaquil takes 25 rare candies to transform into Quilava

Quilava takes 100 rare candies to transform into Typhlosion

The best moves for Typhlosion are Incinerate and Blast Burn when you are using your Pokemon in Gym battles. This move combination has the highest total DPS and it is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Since Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon, so this makes it vulnerable against Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that you can use for defeating Typhlosion are:

Rampardos,

Kingler,

Landorus (Therian),

Kyogre,

Excadrill.

Typhlosion Statistics in Pokemon Go

Base stats Attack - 223 Defence - 173 Stamina - 186

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,238 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 1,651 Level 30 Max wild - 2,476 Level 40 - 2,889

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,064 Level 35 (wild) - 2,683

Max HP Level 40 - 158

Size Height - 1.7 m Weight - 79.5 kg

Other Base capture rate - 5% Base flee rate - 5% Buddy walk distance - 3 km



Additional stats for Typhlosion in Pokémon GO

Generation - Generation 2

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 5%

Buddy Distance - 3 km

Pokédex Height - 1.7 m

Pokédex Weight - 79.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture - 7

Bonus Stardust on capture - 400

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

