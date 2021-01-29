Pokemon Go Typhlosion Best Moveset: Checkout This Brief Guide On Typhlosion

Quick links:
Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon which evolves from Quilava. It is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water moves. Typhlosion's strongest moveset is Incinerate & Blast Burn and it has a Max CP of 2,889. Typhlosion obscures itself behind a shimmering heat haze that it creates using its intensely hot flames. This Pokemon creates blazing explosive blasts that burn everything to cinders. Continue reading this article for entire information about Typhlosion and the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Also read | Pokemon Go Zapdos: How To Catch Zapdos? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes
Pokemon Go Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3266, 223 attack, 173 defence and 186 stamina. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Typhlosion is vulnerable to Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Typhlosion is boosted by Sunny weather. Typhlosion's best moves are Shadow Claw and Blast Burn (16.14 DPS).
Currently, there are a total of 3 Pokemon in Cyndaquil's evolution tree.
The best moves for Typhlosion are Incinerate and Blast Burn when you are using your Pokemon in Gym battles. This move combination has the highest total DPS and it is also the best moveset for PVP battles. Since Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon, so this makes it vulnerable against Ground, Rock and Water-type moves. Some of the strongest Pokemon that you can use for defeating Typhlosion are:
Also read | Pokemon Go Articuno: How To Catch Articuno? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Concrete Genie Trophy Guide: Find Out How To Collect All Trophies And Achievements