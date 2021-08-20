Last Updated:

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword And Shield; Check All Tasks And Rewards Here

The final part of Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock is about to commence on August 20, 2021. Read for Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock date and time, Pokemon Go Unlock 2021 tasks.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword and Shield: Check All Tasks and Rewards here

The final part of the 2021 Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock will be called Sword and Shield, and will feature two legendary Pokemons, Zacian and Zamazenta. Additionally, the official website also says that lucky players might find a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk. The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock date and time is August 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 08:00 PM local time. 

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock 2021 raids

Week 1Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Week 2: Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock 2021 tasks part 3

  • Complete event-exclusive Timed Research for a chance to encounter Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region.

  • Get themed Field Research tasks from PokéStops. If you complete Field Research, you may encounter Skwovet, Wooloo, or Falinks.

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock rewards part 3

  • Skwovet and Wooloo will be appearing more frequently in the wild. You can also look forward to finding Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter Falinks.

  • The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk.

  • Lucky players might encounter a Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, Shiny Galarian Weezing, or Shiny Galarian Stunfisk.

 

