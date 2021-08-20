Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword and Shield: Check All Tasks and Rewards here

The final part of the 2021 Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock will be called Sword and Shield, and will feature two legendary Pokemons, Zacian and Zamazenta. Additionally, the official website also says that lucky players might find a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk. The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock date and time is August 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 08:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock 2021 raids

Week 1: Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Week 2: Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock 2021 tasks part 3

Complete event-exclusive Timed Research for a chance to encounter Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region.

Get themed Field Research tasks from PokéStops. If you complete Field Research, you may encounter Skwovet, Wooloo, or Falinks.

Pokemon Go ultra Unlock rewards part 3