Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3: Sword and Shield: Check All Tasks and Rewards here

IMAGE: POKEMONGOLIVE.COM
The final part of the 2021 Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock will be called Sword and Shield, and will feature two legendary Pokemons, Zacian and Zamazenta. Additionally, the official website also says that lucky players might find a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk. The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock date and time is August 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM local time to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 08:00 PM local time.
Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Farfetch’d, and Unown U will appear in one-star raids. Lucky players might find a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd or a Shiny Unown U.
Lapras. Galarian Weezing, and Falinks will appear in three-star raids. Lucky players might find a Shiny Galarian Weezing!
Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form will appear in five-star raids. Players shall also look out for a Raid Hour event featuring Zacian on August 25, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.
Mega Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids. Mega Evolve Beedrill for an advantage against Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form.
Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Meowth, Unown U, and Galarian Darumaka will be in one-star raids.
Galarian Stunfisk, Snorlax, and Falinks will appear in three-star raids.
Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form will appear in five-star raids. Players shall look out for a Bonus Raid Hour featuring Zamazenta happening August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.
Mega Pidgeot will be appearing in Mega Raids. Mega Evolve Pidgeot for an advantage against Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles form.
Complete event-exclusive Timed Research for a chance to encounter Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region.
Get themed Field Research tasks from PokéStops. If you complete Field Research, you may encounter Skwovet, Wooloo, or Falinks.
Skwovet and Wooloo will be appearing more frequently in the wild. You can also look forward to finding Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, and more. If you’re lucky, you might encounter Falinks.
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk.
Lucky players might encounter a Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, Shiny Galarian Weezing, or Shiny Galarian Stunfisk.