Pokemon GO Upcoming Events: 'Safari Zone: Goyang' And 'Community Days' Dates Revealed

Pokemon GO has scheduled multiple events through September and October, including Community Day events and in-game events. The game is also going to release new bundles for Prime members that include Poke Balls, Max Revives and more. The bundles are going to be available on September 8, September 22, October 6 and October 20, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Goyang event schedule, features and upcoming Community Day dates.

Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Goyang schedule

Pokemon GO is going to host the Safari Zone: Goyang event from Friday, 23 September 2022, to Sunday, 25 September 2022, at the Ilsan Lake Park in South Korea. During the event, players will encounter more Pokemons, themed around Goyang's rich history of flowers and romance. The admission tickets for the event are also available on the official website of the game.

General Admission tickets are available now for ₩16,000 (approximately Rs 953) and will grant access to gameplay within the event space at Ilsan Lake Park from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on the day of your choice. Those who’d like to start their adventures at 9:00 a.m. can opt to purchase an Early Access ticket instead for ₩24000 (Rs 1,430).

Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Goyang gameplay features

Four additional Special Trades can be made during the event for a maximum of five for the day.

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

Enjoy a short event-exclusive Special Research story.

Event-themed Field Research will be available.

Incense activated during the event will last for eight hours. Please note this does not apply to Daily Adventure Incense.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for four hours.

Pokemon GO upcoming Community Days

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Pokemon GO other in-game events date