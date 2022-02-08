Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event: Flabebe, Floette, and Florges debuts

Pokemon Go will be celebrating Valentine's Day in the game by hosting an event. Along with the event, several new Pokemon is debuting into the game. Pokemon Go will be hosting themed collection challenges, wild encounters with Shiny Pokemons, new Pokemons for one-star, three-star and five-star raids and more. Keep reading to know more about the event, its schedule and new Pokemons.

When is the Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 event?

The Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 event will be held from 10:00 AM February 10, 2022, to 08:00 PM February 14, 2022. Additionally, the game will also be hosting a global Valentine's Challenge, which would be available from February 9 to February 15, 2022. During the challenge, players will be able to work with other trainers around the world by sending gifts. Once the trainers send enough gifts, they will unlock a bonus for all the trainers for the remaining event.

New Pokemons that will appear during the event

Flabébé, Floette, and Florges make their debuts in Pokémon GO. These Pokémon come in five different colours: red, yellow, orange, blue, and white. Flabébé can evolve into Floette with 25 Flabébé Candy. Floette can evolve into Florges with 100 Flabébé Candy after you earn 20 hearts with it as your buddy.

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 event bonuses

2× Lure Module duration

Your Buddy Pokémon will bring you items more often

2× Catch Candy

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 special attacks

During the event period, the following attacks will be available. Evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise. Gallade and Gardevoir encountered after raids will also know Synchronoise. Additionally, Gallade and Gardevoir will be able to learn the Charged Attack Synchronoise.

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 wild encounters

Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2022 new avatar items

The following new avatar items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends.

Flabébé Hair Pin

Flabébé Shirt

Flabébé Shorts

Image: POKEMON GO LIVE