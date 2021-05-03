Pokemon Go Venusaur: Find Out Venusaur's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go is perhaps the most well-known handheld game out there today. Pokemon Go simulates the life of a Pokemon Trainer for the players, endeavoring to transform into a Pokemon Master. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be the best. The game has a lot of Pokemon for the players to catch and they keep on adding new ones with each update. Alongside Pokemon, the game has additionally figured out how to add fights, PVP, assaults, journeys, and exploration assignments to keep the players inundated in the game. Various players have asked about Pokemon Go Venusaur.

Pokemon Go Venusaur

Venusaur is part of the first generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. This is an extremely popular Pokemon from the anime series and many fans would remember it. It evolves from one of the starters Pokemon, Bulbasaur. Venusaur evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Bulbasaur. Venusaur looks like a green giant that roams with a massive tree on its back, Check out the Venusaur Pokedex description below:

There is a large flower on Venusaur's back. The flower is said to take on vivid colors if it gets plenty of nutrition and sunlight. The flower's aroma soothes the emotions of people.

Venusaur is an exceptionally strong pokemon and a formidable force to be reckoned with. The players that are able to get their hands on this Pokemon should consider themselves to be very lucky. This Pokemon is an iconic addition to the player’s Pokemon collection and also a great asset for their battling arsenal. Players should get well versed with Venusaur best moveset, weakness, and other stats to dust off their foes. Check out Pokemon Go Venusaur stats below:

Pokémon GO Venusaur is a Grass and Poison type Pokemon with a max CP of 3075, 198 attack, 189 defense and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Venusaur weakness is Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic type moves. Venusaur is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Venusaur best moveset is Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant (15.75 DPS).

