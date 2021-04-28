Pokemon Go Vileplume Best Moveset, Weakness And More About Grass Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to gain a lot of attention by releasing a number of Pokemons in the game with the latest update. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, here are answers some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Vileplume.

Pokemon Go Vileplume

The players can find this Grass and Poison type of Pokemon in the Kanto region originally. This pokemon is certainly not an easy catch and its spawns are also super rare. We have managed to list the base stats, moveset and its weakness right here. This information could certainly be helpful for all the Pokemon Go players who are trying to search for Vileplume best movies, weakness and more. Apart from this, we have also managed to attach a small video from Youtube that could help you out with all your doubts about Pokemon Go Vileplume.

Vileplume best Moveset

Acid + Sludge Bomb

Razor Leaf + Sludge Bomb

Acid + Solar Beam

Razor Leaf + Solar Beam

Acid + Petal Blizzard

Razor Leaf + Petal Blizzard

Acid + Moonblast

Razor Leaf + Moonblast

Vileplume Stats

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 5%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.2 m

Pokédex Weight: 18.6 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 7

Bonus Stardust on capture: 400

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Vile plume Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Fire type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

160.0% Damage - Ice type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Vileplume Resistances

39.1% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Electric type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

The most basic technique to get Pokemon Go Vileplume is by evolving a Gloom into the desired Pokemon. This can be the easiest way to get the popular grass type Pokemon in the game quickly. To evolve the Vileplume, the players will require a total of 100 Gloom candy. Apart from mthis, the players can also try their luck by catching the Pokemon Vileplume by roaming around the Pokemon Go map continuously. Places like farmland, farms, forests, gardens, parks and other green areas are some of the most common areas to catch this Pokemon. But it is certainly a super rare Pokemon and thus expecting a direct spawn of a Vileplume is certainly very shocking.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter