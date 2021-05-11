Pokemon Go Virizion: Virizion's Best Moveset, Weakness And Other Stats

Pokemon Go has genuinely reenacted the universe of Pokemon into the real world. Players are constantly immersed in the game attempting to discover and get new Pokemon for their assortment. There are numerous different exercises players can participate in the game which incorporates, research tasks, incubating eggs, journeys, evolutions, raids, and considerably more. The game has made a requirement for the players to find out about new pokemon, their qualities, and how to get them in the game. The entirety of this data assists the players with dominating Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Virizion what many players have been inquisitive about.

Virizion is a part of the 5th Generation of Pokemon and can be found commonly in the Unova region. Virizion is a legendary Pokemon of the Unova region. Virizion evolution doesn’t exist as most Legendary Pokemon do not evolve. Virizion is a Legendary Pokemon and that makes it a must-have in Pokemon Go. Check out Virizion Pokedex description below:

A legend tells of this Pokémon working together with Cobalion and Terrakion to protect the Pokémon of the Unova region.

Apart from being Legendary, this is also one of the strongest Pokemon out there. If players are lucky, they will encounter Virizion and will be able to catch it and add it to their Pokemon Collection. Virizion is a great asset to any battling arsenal, as it will carry any battle on its back. To get the best out of this Pokemon, players should get well versed with Virizion best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Virizion Stats below:

Pokémon GO Virizion is a legendary Grass and Fighting type Pokemon with a max CP of 3417, 192 attack, 229 defense and 209 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Virizion weakness is Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison and Psychic type moves. Virizion is boosted by Sunny and Cloudy weather. Virizion best moveset is Quick Attack and Leaf Blade (12.77 DPS).

IMAGE: SEREBIINET TWITTER