Pokemon Go Weather Week Research: Check Out Weather Week Research Tasks And Rewards

Pokemon Go has made a whole new universe of Pokemon through their application. They accomplished this by utilizing the GPS and AR Capabilities of cell phones. Players will look at all of their loved Pokemon from all types of regions and generations in this game. Pokemon Go has also added more features to the games such as quests and research tasks. Many players would like to learn more about Pokemon Go Weather Week Research.

Pokemon Go Weather Week research

The Weather Week Research Tasks are out and the players can go about completing them to earn some valuable rewards in the game. During this event, the spawn rate of Pokemon that appears in rainy and windy weather will increase. Check out all the Weather Week Research Tasks and Rewards below:

Research tasks 1

Catch 10 water, electric, or bug-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Take a snapshot of a water-type Pokémon - 200 Stardust

Send 3 Gifts to friends - Psyduck encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 5 PokéBalls, and a Wailmer encounter

Research Tasks 2

Catch 15 water, electric, or bug-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Power up Pokémon 7 times - 3 Pinap Berries

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts - Buizel encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 7 PokéBalls and a Rainy Form Castform encounter

Research Tasks 3

Catch 15 flying, psychic or dragon-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - 600 Stardust

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - Woobat encounter

Rewards: 800 XP, 10 PokéBalls, and a Swellow encounter

Research Tasks 4

Catch 20 flying, psychic or dragon-type Pokémon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Make 9 Curveball Throws in a row - 1200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon - Swablu encounter

Rewards: 1200 XP, 12 PokéBalls, and a Togetic encounter

Field Research Tasks

Catch 5 flying-type Pokémon: Reward - Swablu encounter

Catch 7 water-type Pokémon: Reward - Tympole encounter

Catch 7 water, electric, or bug-type Pokémon: Reward - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Catch 7 flying, psychic or dragon-type Pokémon: Reward - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Win 2 Raids: Reward - Emolga encounter

Power up Pokémon 7 times: Reward - 3 Pinap Berries

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world.

The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that requires the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter