Pokemon Go Weavile: Best Moveset, Base Stats And More About The Dark Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to gain a lot of attention by releasing a number of Pokemons in the game with the latest update. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Weavile.

Weavile Best Moveset, Weakness and more

The players have recently been trying to find some valuable information about the popular Dark type Pokemon, Weavile. Here are the best movesets, base stats and even its weakness that can help you know more about this Pokemon. This dark and ice type Pokemon is usually found in the Sinnoh region. To dominate this Pokemon in the fights, the players will be required to use the Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel type of attacks on it. This Pokemon is exceptionally rare and is certainly not an easy one to catch. Apart from this, here is a small video from Youtube that could help you out with all your doubts about Pokemon Go Weavile.

Weavile Best Moveset

Snarl + Foul Play

Snarl + Avalanche

Feint Attack + Avalanche

Ice Shard + Foul Play

Ice Shard + Avalanche

Feint Attack + Foul Play

Snarl + Focus Blast

Feint Attack + Focus Blast

Weavile Weakness

160.0% Damage from Bug type

160.0% Damage from Fairy type

256.0% Damage from Fighting type

160.0% Damage from Fire type

160.0% Damage from Rock type

160.0% Damage from Steel type

Weavile Resistances

39.1% Damage from Psychic type

62.5% Damage from Dark type

62.5% Damage from Ghost type

62.5% Damage from Ice type

Weavile Stats

Max CP: 3397

Attack: 243

Defense: 171

Stamina: 172

Generation: Generation 4

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 9%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.1 m

Pokédex Weight: 34.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

The makers have also been releasing a number of new challenges to the game and the players are certainly loving it. They have recently released the Friendship Day collection challenge that requires a number of different Pokemons in the game. The list of Pokemons required to complete this challenge includes Bulbasaur, Tangelam, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Cacnea, Turtwig, Snivy, Cottonee, Foongus, and Chespin.

Promo Image Source: Pokemon Go Twitter