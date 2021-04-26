Pokemon Go Weavile: Best Moveset, Base Stats And More About The Dark Type Pokemon

Quick links:
Source: Pokemon Go Twitter
Pokemon Go makers have managed to gain a lot of attention by releasing a number of Pokemons in the game with the latest update. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Weavile.
The players have recently been trying to find some valuable information about the popular Dark type Pokemon, Weavile. Here are the best movesets, base stats and even its weakness that can help you know more about this Pokemon. This dark and ice type Pokemon is usually found in the Sinnoh region. To dominate this Pokemon in the fights, the players will be required to use the Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel type of attacks on it. This Pokemon is exceptionally rare and is certainly not an easy one to catch. Apart from this, here is a small video from Youtube that could help you out with all your doubts about Pokemon Go Weavile.
The makers have also been releasing a number of new challenges to the game and the players are certainly loving it. They have recently released the Friendship Day collection challenge that requires a number of different Pokemons in the game. The list of Pokemons required to complete this challenge includes Bulbasaur, Tangelam, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Cacnea, Turtwig, Snivy, Cottonee, Foongus, and Chespin.