Pokemon Go Weezing: How To Get This Poison Pokemon In The Game?

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been expanding their Pokeverse by adding new Pokemons. Because of this, the players are currently trying to find these new added Poemons to add to their collection. Thus they are asking specific questions like how to get Weezing in Pokemon Go. So here is how you can catch this Poison-type Pokemon easily. Read more

Pokemon Go Weezing: How to get this Pokemon?

The players are currently curious to find the location of Pokemon Go Weezing. They are trying to catch this Poison type Pokemon in the game and are thus asking about ways to catch it. Back in 2019, makers of Pokemon Go had confirmed that the Pokemon Go Weezing will be available in some 4-star battle raids. This still happens to be one of the best places to visit if you wish to catch Pokemon Go Weezing. Apart from this, the players can also try out their luck by roaming around in the game trying to catch this Pokemon. Usually, it can get very difficult to actually spot this Pokemon in the game directly, thus the option for the 4-star battle raid can be a great one to find this Pokemon Go Weezing. Apart from this, here is also a list of stats and information about the Poison type Pokemon.

Weezing Weaknesses

160.0% Damage - Ground type

160.0% Damage - Psychic type

Weezing Resistances

62.5% Damage - Bug type

62.5% Damage - Fairy type

62.5% Damage - Fighting type

62.5% Damage - Grass type

62.5% Damage - Poison type

Weezing Best Moveset

Infestation + Sludge Bomb

Tackle + Sludge Bomb

Infestation + Shadow Ball

Tackle + Shadow Ball

Tackle + Thunderbolt

Infestation + Thunderbolt

Tackle + Dark Pulse

Infestation + Dark Pulse

Weezing Base Stats

Max CP: 2592

Attack: 174

Defense: 197

Stamina: 163

Generation: Generation 1

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 6%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.2 m

Pokédex Weight: 9.5 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transfered: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Pokemon Go Update

The makers have also been adding a lot of new content to their game that is being loved by the gaming community. Their Luminous Legends Y event has been announced and the players are certainly loving this. During the event, the game will feature some of the rarest Legendary Pokemons in the game and the players can catch them. This event has been divided into two different parts in the game. The first part is going to be live from May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. till May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The second part of the event is going to be live from May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. till May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. So log onto your Pokemon Go games to make the most out of this event.

