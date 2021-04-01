Pokemon Go: What Is Aipom? Learn All The Stat Details About It In This Guide

There is no doubt that Pokemon Go has become a mainstream game in the augmented reality based category. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and raids, many players are coming back for more on a regular basis. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Aipom, the complete stat details of Aipom in Pokemon Go, Aipom best moveset and more.

Aipom is a Normal type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fighting moves. The best moveset for Aipom is Scratch and Return. It has a Max CP of 1348. The Poke description of Aipom states that its tail ends in a hand-like appendage that can be cleverly manipulated. However, because the Pokémon uses its tail so much, its real hands have become rather clumsy. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Aipom in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Aipom in this guide

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Aipom. Read it carefully and note them down. These stats will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting your effort into catching this pokemon and adding it to your Pokedex.

Base stats

Attack, 136.

Defense, 112.

Stamina, 146.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 578.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 770.

Level 30, Max wild. 1156.

Level 40, 1348.

The biological details of Aipom in Pokemon Go

Aipom is a monkey-like Pokémon with a three-fingered hand at the end of its tail. Its fur is purple, while the skin of its face, inner ears, belly, feet, and the tip of its tail are beige. Its face usually has a cheeky smile and round blue eyes. With its round ears, Aipom's head is disproportionately large compared to its body. The top of its head is a cowlick that is longer on females than males. Unlike its feet, Aipom's arms are simple purple stubs. Aipom uses its powerful tail freely and cleverly for many purposes. The tail is strong enough to anchor Aipom to a branch and suspend the rest of its body in the air, but also delicate enough to pick fruit and manipulate objects. Aipom has been known to wrap its tail around tree branches as it sleeps so it does not fall. Since Aipom uses its tail so much, its actual arms are not as dexterous and become clumsy over time. Aipom lives high in the treetops of tropical, temperate, and even boreal forests, using its tail for balance as it swings from branch to branch. In Alola, Bounsweet is its favourite food.

Image source: Niantic