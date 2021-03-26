Pokemon Go: What Is Castform? Learn All Stat Details About This Pokemon In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a revolution in the augmented reality-based category. The game has been constantly updated with new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids to keep it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Castform, the complete stat details of Castform, Castform best moveset and more.

Castform is a Normal type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fighting moves. The best moveset for Castform is Tackle & Weather Ball. It has a Max CP of 1632. The Poke description of Castform states that The appearance of Castform changes with the weather. This Pokémon gained the ability to use the vast power of nature to protect its tiny body.". in the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete stat details of Castform in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Castform in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you the complete stat details of Castform. Read it carefully and note it down. This will give you a clear idea whether it is worth putting all your effort in catching this Pokemon. First, let's look at its base stats, followed by max CP, other stats of Castform, counter Pokemon for Castform, and finally, the biological details of Castform.

Base stats

Attack, 139.

Defense, 139.

Stamina, 172.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 699.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 932.

Level 30, Max wild. 1399.

Level 40, 1632.

Other stats of Castform in Pokemon Go

Base capture rate, 30 percent.

Base flee rate, 10 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 5 km.

Counter Pokemon for Castform

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Breloom

Machamp

Blaziken

The biological details of Castform in Pokemon Go

Castform is an artificial Pokémon that changes appearance and attitude based on the weather. Its body is made of cells exactly like those of water molecules, causing its cellular structure to be chemically altered by temperature and humidity. Though not of its free will, Castform uses this ability to protect its tiny body. In its Normal Form, it resembles a plain, gray cloud with a single wisp extending from the top of its head. Under bright sunlight, it takes on its Sunny Form. Its lower half becomes pure white, while the head turns orange and develops small orange spheres around it. This gives it the overall appearance of the sun above a small cloud. Its skin glows, dries, and becomes hot to touch. When it is soaked in rain, it takes on its Rain Form. It has a dark gray lower half resembling a storm cloud. The head turns blue and resembles a raindrop. Its body is soft and slippery and seeps with water when compressed. When it is hit by hail, it takes on its Snowy Form. Its head turns purplish-blue. The rest of the body changes into the shape of a mint green, cumulonimbus cloud. Its body becomes a smooth ice-like material, partially frozen measuring temperatures near 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

Image source: Niantic