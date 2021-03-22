Pokemon Go: What Is Corsola? Learn All The Stat Details About This Pokemon In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a revolution in the augmented reality based game. In fact, ever since its release, it has gained significant popularity in the gaming community. The developer and the publisher of this game, Niantic, has been including a lot of events, research tasks, and Pokemon to make this game interesting for its players. You’ll be able to play this game both in android and the iOS versions of your smart phone. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Corsola, Corsola best moveset and more.

Corsola is a particular region based Water & Rock type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Grass, Ground, Fighting and Electric moves. It has a Max CP of 1378. You will only be able to find it in Tropics near to the sea. Its Pokedex description states that the branches of Corsola glitter very beautifully in seven colors when they catch sunlight. If any branch breaks off, this Pokémon grows it back in just one night. In the following section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Corsola in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Corsola in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will take a look at the stat details of Corsola in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because it’ll help you to determine whether it’s worth your time to put in the effort to catch it. Let us walk you through!

Attack, 118.

Defense, 156.

Stamina, 146.

Height, 0.61 m.

Weight, 5 kg.

Base capture rate, 30 percent.

Base flee rate, 12 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 3 km.

Corsola location details

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Corsola is a particular region based Pokemon. Corsola is a living form of a coral reef, meaning this Pokemon will only thrive in locations with warmer weather. The countries and states given below will give you the best chance to encounter Corsola. In the United States, you will be able to encounter Corsola in Florida and the absolute end of Texas. You can also encounter it in the northern region of Australia as well. Caribbean Islands like Puerto Rico also gives you the best chance to encounter a Corsola. Once you are here, the Pokemon will potentially spawn out in the wild. Kindly note that Corsola is one of the rarest Pokemon in the game due to its limited locations.

Counter Pokemons for Corsola

Corsola best moveset