Pokemon Go: What Is Electrike? Learn All Stats About This Pokemon In This Guide

For the last five years since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been gaining steady popularity all over the world. One of the reasons for this is Niantic. Apart from the fact that it is the developer and publisher of this augmented reality based game, it is adding new events, research tasks, and Pokemon on a regular basis to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Electrike, the complete stats of Electrike in Pokemon Go, Electrike best moveset and more.

Electrike is an Electric type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ground moves. It has a Max CP of 965. The best moveset for Electrike are Spark and Thunderbolt. Its Pokedex states that Electrike stores electricity in its long body hair. This Pokémon stimulates its leg muscles with electric charges. These jolts of power give its legs explosive acceleration and helps it to perform explosively. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete stats of Electrike in Pokemon Go.

The complete stats of Electrike in Pokemon G

In this section, we’ll learn every important stat about Electrike in Pokemon Go. If you are a regular player of Pokemon Go, then kindly read and note these stats down. This will help you to see the value of the Pokemon and help you to decide whether you want to add it to your Pokemon collection.

Base stats

Attack, 123.

Defense, 78.

Stamina, 120.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 413.

Level 20, Max hatched / raids, 551.

Level 30, Max wild. 827.

Level 40, 965.

Max CP with weather boost and Max HP

Level 25 raids, 689.

Level 35 wild, 896.

Max HP

Level 40, 106.

Height and weight

Height, 0.61 m.

Weight, 15.2 kg.

Other stats about Electrike

Base capture rate, 50 percent.

Base flee rate, 10 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 3 km.

All moves

Quick move, Damage, EPS, and DPS respectively.

Spark. 6, 12.9, and 10.3

Quick attack. 8, 12.5, and 10.

Main move, Damage, EPS, and DPS respectively.

Discharge. 65, -13.2, and 31.2.

Thunderbolt. 80, -20, and 38.4.

Swift. 60, -17.9, and 21.4.

Counter Pokemon for Electrike

Landorus (Therian form).

Excadrill.

Groudon.

Garchomp.

Rhyperior.

Pokémon, Quick move, Main move, and Effective damage

Landorus (Therian form.) Mud Shot, Earth Power, and 100percent.

Excadrill. Mud-Slap, Earthquake, and 98 percent.

Groudon. Mud Shot, Earthquake, and 95 percent.

Excadrill. Mud-Slap, Drill Run, and 94 percent.

Garchomp. Mud Shot, Earthquake, and 93 percent.

Rhyperior. Mud-Slap, Earthquake, and 93 percent.

Landorus (Incarnate form.) Mud Shot, Earth Power, and 92%

Excadrill. Mud Shot, Earthquake, and 91 percent.

Krookodile. Mud-Slap, Earthquake, and 89 percent.

Excadrill. Mud Shot, Drill Run, and 87 percent.

Electrike evolution