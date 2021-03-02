Pokemon Go: What Is Gligar? Learn All About This Pokemon In This Guide

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has become the most popular augmented reality based game among the gaming community. You’ll be able to play it in Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Gligar in Pokemon Go, Gligar best moveset, Gligar evolution and more.

What is Gligar in Pokemon Go?

Gligar is a Ground/Flying type Pokemon. It was originally found in the Johto region. Gligar is vulnerable to Ice and Water type moves. The description of this Pokemon reads as follows. Gligar glides through the air without a sound as if it were sliding. This Pokémon hangs onto the face of its foe using its clawed hind legs and the large pincers on its forelegs, then injects the prey with its poison barb. It has a max CP of 1857. In Pokemon Go, Gligar is an unevolved form. It is a Gen 2 Pokemon and doesn’t come under the legendary category. Gligar’s base flee rate is 7 percent. With Gligar, you can either put it in the gym or you can transfer it to another player as well as to another location. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn the complete details about Gligar in Pokemon Go.

The complete details about Gligar in Pokemon Go

In this section, we’ll learn all about Gligar. Read it carefully, as it’ll help you to tackle this Pokemon if and when you encounter it. below, we’ll give you a list of minimum and maximum CPs that are important to memorize if you're looking for a perfect hatch, raid, or catch in the wild for this particular Pokemon.

Level 15 Research encounters. Minimum 750, and maximum 796.

Level 20 Egg hatch and Raid catch. Minimum 1000, and maximum 1061.

Level 25 Raid catch with weather boost. Minimum 1250, and maximum 1326.

Level 30 Wild encounter. Minimum 1325, and maximum 1592.

Level 35 Wild encounter with weather boost. Minimum 1429, and maximum 1724.

Raid Boss CPs list

Tier 1, 5459.

Tier 2, 9456.

Tier 3, 13373.

Tier 4, 21144.

Tier 5, 27297.

Tier 5+, 33432.

Attack and defense list

Attack, 143.

Defense, 184.

Stamina, 163.

Gligar best moveset

Fury Cutter.

Wing Attack.

Charged attacks.

Aerial Ace.

Dig.

Gligar evolution

Gligar availability in Pokemon Go

Gligar was released with the main release of Johto-region Pokémon on February 16th, 2017.

Shiny form of Gligar was released on Johto Journey on September 2nd, 2019.

Shadow form of Gligar was released on Team GO Rocket Event on July 10th, 2020.

