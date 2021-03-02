Pokemon Go: What Is Gligar? Learn All About This Pokemon In This Guide

Quick links:
Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has become the most popular augmented reality based game among the gaming community. You’ll be able to play it in Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Gligar in Pokemon Go, Gligar best moveset, Gligar evolution and more.
Gligar is a Ground/Flying type Pokemon. It was originally found in the Johto region. Gligar is vulnerable to Ice and Water type moves. The description of this Pokemon reads as follows. Gligar glides through the air without a sound as if it were sliding. This Pokémon hangs onto the face of its foe using its clawed hind legs and the large pincers on its forelegs, then injects the prey with its poison barb. It has a max CP of 1857. In Pokemon Go, Gligar is an unevolved form. It is a Gen 2 Pokemon and doesn’t come under the legendary category. Gligar’s base flee rate is 7 percent. With Gligar, you can either put it in the gym or you can transfer it to another player as well as to another location. In the upcoming section, we’ll learn the complete details about Gligar in Pokemon Go.
In this section, we’ll learn all about Gligar. Read it carefully, as it’ll help you to tackle this Pokemon if and when you encounter it. below, we’ll give you a list of minimum and maximum CPs that are important to memorize if you're looking for a perfect hatch, raid, or catch in the wild for this particular Pokemon.
