Pokemon Go: What Is Manectric? Learn All About This Debut Pokemon In This Guide

Manectric is a debut Pokemon and it is making its debut in the upcoming event, charge up! starting from March 16th 2021 to March 22nd 2021. Many players reported that they are excited to see this Pokemon in action. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Manectric, the complete details of Manectric in Pokemon Go, Manectric best moveset and more.

Manectric is an Electric type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ground moves. Its best moveset is Snarl & Wild Charge. It has a Max CP of 2340. Its Pokedex description states that Manectric is constantly discharging electricity from its mane. The sparks sometimes ignite forest fires. When it enters a battle, this Pokémon creates thunderclouds. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete details of Manectric in Pokemon Go.

Complete details of Manectric in Pokemon Go

Manectric was first originally encountered in the Hoenn region and it is Gen 3 type. The blue and yellow Manectric served as little more than a Pokédex entry when introduced to Pokémon Go. It is not as powerful as other electric Pokemon such as Raikou, Zekrom, and Zapdos, but the new feature called the Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go provides a considerable boost not only to Manectric's stats. It also provides a considerable boost in energy to any Electric type allies. With all this, Manectric is definitely going to be a very useful addition to add to your Pokemon collection.

What are the best counters for Manectric in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Electric type Pokemon, Manectric will be able to deal Electric, Dark, and Fire type damage, and its only weakness is Ground. While that means this is a fairly straightforward fight, it does come with some promising strategies in the future when some Ground type Mega Evolutions are introduced. In the next section, we’ll have a look at how many players does it take to beat Manectric in Pokemon Go.

How many Players does it take to beat Manectric in Pokemon Go?

Although Mega Manectric can be beaten by as few as three top level players with the best counters, this is a Mega Raid we're talking about. So the more players you can include in your Raid party, the faster you will beat it. And it will earn you all the more Mega Energy. We’d recommend having at least five players when you tackle Manectric. Weather conditions that can impact the Raid battle with Manectric include.

Rain will boost Mega Manectric's Electric type attacks.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Fire attack, as well as your Ground type counters.

Fog will boost Manectric's Dark type attack.

Manectric evolution