Pokemon Go: What Is Purrloin? Learn All Stat Details About It In This Guide

There is no doubt that Pokemon Go has become one of the powerhouses in the augmented reality based game. The publisher of Pokemon Go, Niantic, is continuously updating the game with new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and raids to make it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Purrloin, the complete stat details of Purrloin in Pokemon Go, Purrloin best moveset and more.

Purrloin is a Dark type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Purrloin is Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse. It has a Max CP of 772. The Poke description of Purrloin states that they steal from people for fun, but their victims can't help but forgive them. Their deceptively cute act is perfect. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Purrloin in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Purrloin in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all stat details you need to know about Purrloin in Pokemon Go. Read this carefully and note it down. When you want to catch this Pokemon, these stats will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your efforts in catching and adding it to your Pokedex.

Base stats

Attack, 98.

Defense, 73.

Stamina, 121.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 330.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 441.

Level 30, Max wild. 661.

Level 40, 772.

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25, raids. 551.

Level 35, wild. 716.

The biological details of Purrloin in Pokemon Go

Purrloin is primarily a purple feline Pokémon. Its head has tufted fur on its ears and cheeks. There are long, tapered violet markings above its green eyes. It has a diminutive black nose on its creamy muzzle, and a small, oval, cream-colored marking above each eye. Its neck, shoulders, back, and hind paws are also cream-colored. The tip of its tail has a curved, vaguely scythe-like extension. Purrloin is a quadrupedal Pokémon, but it can stand and walk on its hind legs as well. Purrloin is a mischievous Pokémon that likes to steal from people. Purrloin feels amusement from the frustration of those it steals from. It will put on a cute act in order to get its victims to let their guard down. Should this facade succeed, the victim is left with stinging scratches and broken pride from Purrloin's laughter. However, it is often forgiven even if it is caught stealing due to its charm. When angered, it fights back with its claws. In Galar, Purrloin has a fierce rivalry with Nickit.

Purrloin evolution

