Pokemon Go: What Is Snivy? Learn All About This Pokemon In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a popular game among the gaming community ever since its release in 2016. The Publisher of the game, Niantic, has been including various Pokemon, events, and field research tasks to make this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Snivy, the complete stat details of Snivy in Pokemon Go, Snivy best moveset and more.

Snivy is a Grass type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ice moves. The best moveset for Snivy is Vine Whip and Seed Bomb. It has a Max CP of 849. Its Poke description states that Snivy photosynthesize by bathing their tails in sunlight. When it is not feeling well, it’s tail droops. Snivy has previously been Raid Boss in Tier 1 Raids. In the coming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Snivy in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Snivy in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you the complete stat details of Snivy in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note it down. This will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your effort in catching and adding it into your Pokemon collection.

Base stats

Attack, 88.

Defense, 107.

Stamina, 128.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 364.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 485.

Level 30, Max wild. 728.

Level 40, 849.

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25, raids. 606.

Level 35, wild. 789.

Additional stats of Snivy in Pokemon Go

Base capture rate, 20 percent.

Base flee rate, 10 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 3 km.

Biological details of Snivy in Pokemon Go

Snivy is a bipedal, reptilian Pokémon with a slender build. Most of its body is green with a cream underside. A yellow stripe runs down the length of its back and tail, and it has yellow markings around its large eyes. Two curved yellow structures that resemble leaves or small wings protrude from its shoulders and bend backwards. Its slender arms have three fingers, while its tiny feet have no digits whatsoever. It has a large, palmate leaf with three prongs on the end of its tail. This tail is capable of performing photosynthesis, which allows Snivy to move more quickly. However, the tail will begin to droop when Snivy loses energy. This Pokémon has a calm, collective demeanor. And that’s all you need to know about Snivy in Pokemon Go.

Snivy evolution

Image source: Niantic