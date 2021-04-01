Pokemon Go: What Is Star Piece? Learn All About It In This Guide

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has been taking giant steps in the augmented reality based gaming sector. In fact, it has become a pretty popular game in this particular category. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Star Piece, how to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go and more.

Star Piece is a purchasable store item that boosts Stardust gain for a fixed duration of time. Star Piece increases Stardust gain by 50% for 30 minutes. Star Piece in Pokemon Go is a special item added in patch 0.85.1. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go.

How to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go

If you are looking to learn how to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go, then you are in the right place. Because there isn’t much properly vetted information available. Having said that, here’s how to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go. Star Piece was first introduced as a part of the Christmas event in 2017 along with 20 Gen 3 Pokemon. Since then, it has become an integral part in the game. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Star Piece is a purchasable special item and it can be purchased in bundles as well. Star Piece is to Stardust what Lucky Eggs are to XP - giving you 50% boost in Stardust from all sources within the next 30 minutes. Like Lucky Eggs, it's wise to wait until the right time before using them. Waiting until you're about to hatch Eggs, get a 7 Day Daily Bonus, and go on a catching spree is ideal, as well as waiting for a double Stardust event to really maximize your returns. You can also use them at the same time as Lucky Eggs if you really think so. Unlike Lucky Eggs, Star Piece does appear much visibly. it is exclusive to the in-game shop and bundle and is not received as part of leveling up. Furthermore, it's also likely they will only appear temporarily around seasonal events, as with Super Incubators.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear overview of what is Star Piece and how to get Star Piece in Pokemon Go. Since it is a purchasable special item, first figure out whether you really need it. If you are pretty sure, then only go and purchase. Otherwise, you can safely leave it out and you won’t suffer any blows in the game. In our experience, it’s a special item to have with you!

Image source: Niantic