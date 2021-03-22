Pokemon Go: What Is Surskit? Learn All The Stat Details About This Pokemon In This Guide

Pokemon Go has been a real revolution in the augmented reality based game sector. The publisher of this game, Niantic is continuously adding more events, field research tasks, and brand new Pokemon to keep the game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Surskit, the complete stat details of Surskit in Pokemon Go and more

Surskit is a Bug & Water type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Flying, Rock, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Surskit is Bug Bite & Signal Beam. It has a Max CP of 791. The Pokedex description of Surskit states that from the tips of its feet, Surskit secretes oil that enables it to walk on water as if it were skating. This Pokémon feeds on microscopic organisms in ponds and lakes. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Surskit in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Surskit in Pokemon Go

In this section, we’ll give you the entire stat details of Surskit. Read it carefully and note it down. Because, it will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your efforts into catching this Pokemon if you happen to encounter it in the wild.

Base stats

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 339.

Level 20, Max hatched / raids. 452.

Level 30, Max wild. 678.

Level 40, 791.

Max CP with weather boost and max HP

Level 25 , raids. 565.

Level 35, wild. 735.

Max HP

Level 40, 106.

Height and wait

Height, 0.51 m.

Weight, 1.7 kg.

Other stats about Surskit in Pokemon Go

Base capture rate, 50 percent.

Base flee rate, 20 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 1 km.

Biological details of Surskit

Surskit is a blue insectoid Pokémon. There are semicircular pink markings under its dark, circular eyes. It has a round body with four long, skinny legs extending from it. On top of its head is a yellow cap with a single antenna that secretes a thick, sugary syrup or a sweet scent. The syrup is exuded as a defense mechanism, while the scent can attract prey. This Pokémon can also secrete oil from the tips of its feet, which enables it to walk on water as if it is skating. The main locations you will be able to find Surskit are ponds, rivers, and similar wetlands, where it feeds on microscopic organisms. However, it sometimes appears in puddles after a rainstorm. In its natural habitat, Surskit has been known to compete with Dewpider for food.

Surskit evolution