Pokemon Go: What Is Toxicroak? Learn All About This Pokemon In This Guide

Pokemon Go is the best augmented reality based game that uses AR capabilities. The consistent inclusion of new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and rides has made it super interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Toxicroak, the complete stat details of Toxicroak in Pokemon Go, Toxicroak best moveset and more.

Toxicroak is a Poison and Fighting type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Psychic, Flying, and Ground moves. The best moveset for Toxicroak is Counter & Dynamic Punch. It has a Max CP of 2488. The Poke description of Toxicroak states that its knuckle claws secrete a toxin so vile that even a scratch could prove fatal. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Toxicroak in Pokemon Go.

The complete stat details of Toxicroak in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the critical stat details you need to know about Toxicroak in Pokemon Go. Kindly read it carefully and note it down. These stats will give you a clear idea of whether its worth putting all your effort into catching it.

Base stats:

Attack, 211.

Defense, 133.

Stamina, 195.

Max Cp

Level 15, Research encounters. 1066.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 1421.

Level 30, Max wild. 2133.

Level 40, 2488.

Max CP with weather boost

Level 25, raids. 1777.

Level 35, wild. 2310.

Other stats of Toxicroak in Pokemon Go

Base capture rate, 15 percent.

Base flee rate, 7 percent.

Buddy walk distance, 3 km.

The biological details of Toxicroak in Pokemon Go

Toxicroak is a dark blue and teal, bipedal Pokémon resembling a poison frog. Its head bears a gently-upward curling spike which seems to be a part of the skull. Its eyes are bright yellow, sinister and intimidating, with a small snake-like pupil. Its mouth gives an appearance of a mouth-guard, with its red upper lip curling upward at the ends in a very intimidating manner. Underneath its chin is a bulbous red vocal sac, which is smaller on a female Toxicroak. It has three fingers and one large red claw on the back of each hand. These claws on the backs of their hands can channel poison. Its forearms have two black rings encircling them. Its legs are muscular and seem to be adapted for speedy attacks. It has three toes on its feet, with a red middle toe on each foot, and a sharp spike that juts out of its heels. Underneath the pelvic area is two white horizontal lines. Thick black lines run down the sides of its body and surrounding its limbs, making them seem as if the limbs are detachable. The black lines go up into its face and surround the eyes before meeting in the middle of its snout, just above the upper lip.

Image source: Niantic