Pokemon Go Wurmple: Checkout This Brief Guide On Wurmple In Pokemon Go

Wurmple is a Bug Pokemon and is weak against Fire, Flying and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Bug Bite & Struggle and it has a Max CP of 578. Wurmple evolves into Silcoon, Cascoon. The Pokedex tells that using the spikes on its rear end, Wurmple peels the bark off trees and feeds on the sap that oozes out. This Pokémon is also known for its feet which has suction pads that allow it to stick itself to glass. Keep reading this article for a guide on this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Wurmple Best Moveset

Wurmple is a Bug-type Pokemon with a max CP of 653, an attack of 75, a defence of 59 and stamina of 128 in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was found initially in the Hoenn region of Generation 3. Wurmple is vulnerable to Fire, Flying and Rock-type moves. Wurmple is boosted by Rain weather. Wurmple's best moves are Bug Bite and Struggle (3.28 DPS).

Wurmple Pokemon Go Statistics

Base stats Attack - 75 Defence - 59 Stamina - 128

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 247 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 330 Level 30 Max wild - 495 Level 40 - 578

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 413 Level 35 (wild) - 536

Max HP Level 40 - 113

Size Height - 0.3 m Weight - 3.6 kg

Other Base capture rate - 50% Base flee rate - 20% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Wurmple Additional Stats in Pokemon Go

Generation - Generation 3

Category - Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 20%

Buddy Distance - 1 km

Pokédex Height - 0.3 m

Pokédex Weight - 3.6 kg

Can be put in a gym? - Yes

Can be transferred? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 10000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 25

Wurmple Evolution

There are 5 Pokemon in the Wurmple family. Wurmple can evolve into either Silcoon or Cascoon which costs 12 Candy.

Wurmple can transform into either Silcoon or Cascoon and it will take 12 Rare Candies

Silcoon transforms into Beautifly by using 50 rare candies

Cascoon transforms into Dustox by using 50 rare candies

