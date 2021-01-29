Pokemon Go Wurmple: Checkout This Brief Guide On Wurmple In Pokemon Go

Quick links:
Wurmple is a Bug Pokemon and is weak against Fire, Flying and Rock-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Bug Bite & Struggle and it has a Max CP of 578. Wurmple evolves into Silcoon, Cascoon. The Pokedex tells that using the spikes on its rear end, Wurmple peels the bark off trees and feeds on the sap that oozes out. This Pokémon is also known for its feet which has suction pads that allow it to stick itself to glass. Keep reading this article for a guide on this Pokemon and the latest Pokemon Go update.
Also read | Pokemon Go Zapdos: How To Catch Zapdos? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes
Wurmple is a Bug-type Pokemon with a max CP of 653, an attack of 75, a defence of 59 and stamina of 128 in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was found initially in the Hoenn region of Generation 3. Wurmple is vulnerable to Fire, Flying and Rock-type moves. Wurmple is boosted by Rain weather. Wurmple's best moves are Bug Bite and Struggle (3.28 DPS).
There are 5 Pokemon in the Wurmple family. Wurmple can evolve into either Silcoon or Cascoon which costs 12 Candy.
Also read | Pokemon Go Articuno: How To Catch Articuno? A Step By Step Guide
Also read | Concrete Genie Trophy Guide: Find Out How To Collect All Trophies And Achievements