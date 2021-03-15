Pokemon Go Xerneas: Base Stat, Best Moveset And More About This Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Xerneas.

Pokemon Go Xerneas

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Xerneas best moveset and who is Xerneas evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Xerneas best moveset and who is Xerneas evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Xerneas best moveset and other details.

Xerneas is a well- known legendary Fairy-type Pokemon and has no evolution in the game. This Pokemon is often found in places like the Kalos region. This Fairy-type Pokemon does not do well against Poison and Steel-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Xerneas Base Stat

Max CP: 5104

Attack: 275

Defence: 203

Stamina: 270

Xerneas Best Moveset

Tackle + Giga Impact

Zen Headbutt + Giga Impact

Zen Headbutt + Moonblast

Tackle + Moonblast

Zen Headbutt + Megahorn

Zen Headbutt + Close Combat

Zen Headbutt + Thunder

Tackle + Megahorn

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Poison

160.0% damage - Steel

Resistances

39.1% damage - Dragon

62.5% damage - Bug

62.5% damage - Dark

62.5% damage - Fighting

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.