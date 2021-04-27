Pokemon Go Yveltal: How To Obtain The Legendary Pokemon Yveltal In Pokemon Go?

With the upcoming "Luminous Legends twin events", Pokemon Go will get two new legendary Pokemon: Xerneas and Yveltal. Xerneas, a majestic stag-like Pokemon with origins in Norse mythology, represents everlasting life, while Yveltal is a much more sinister-looking flying form Pokemon with the ability to consume life energy. So how to obtain these two Pokemon as of the latest Pokemon Go update? Read further ahead to know more details about this type of Pokemon.

How to Get Yveltal in Pokemon Go?

Yveltal is one of the legendary Dark and Flying-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 275, defence of 203, stamina of 270 and with a max CP of 5104 in Pokemon Go. The first time Yveltal was introduced in Pokemon was in Generation 6 of the Kalos region. Pokemon Go Yveltal is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type moves and its attacks get boosted by Fog and Windy weather.

In five-star raids, the legendary life Pokémon Xerneas will be visible. The Fairy-type Pokémon first appeared in the series in the Kalos area during Generation VI. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will all make their Pokémon GO debuts, and the Rainy Lure feature will also be available. The event will last until May 17, after which the Luminous Legends Y event will begin. The legendary destruction Pokémon Yveltal will make his debut at this event.

The first event is going to be running from 10 am local time on Tuesday, May 4 till 17th May, Monday, and this will increase the chance of an encounter with Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon which will also give you a chance to encounter Xerneas. Similarly, after this event ends, part II known as Luminous Legends Y event will start in which you will be able to encounter Yveltal in 5-star raids and the Dragon plus Fairy-type Pokemon spawn rates will increase again. Niantic has yet to reveal the exact details about the part II of this event as of now. This will be the only times when the players will be able to get their hands on these two legendary Pokemon.

Image Source: Nintendo