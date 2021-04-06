Pokemon Go Zangoose: How To Catch Zangoose In Pokemon Go? Find Out

Pokemon Go is one the most popular handheld games out there. With regular content updates and events for players to participate in, the game has managed to stay afloat. The game allows the players to live their long-awaited dream of being a Pokemon Trainer. They can go about their daily life and catch and train Pokemon on the way with the help of this game. Players use Pokemon Go to catch and train Pokemon, put them into battles, and evolve them into the next stage. Players want to learn how to catch Zangoose in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Zangoose in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Zangoose in Pokemon Go is endeavouring to find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Zangoose for their collection. Players ought to moreover stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to fabricate their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Zangoose Stats

Zangoose is a part of the 3rd generation of Pokemon and is found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a white furry animal, that stands upright on its limbs. It has red fur accents that look like a lightning strike, long and sharp nails, and has an aggressive personality. This Pokemon is incredibly fast and can dodge almost any attack with the help of its agility. Zangoose evolution doesn’t exist as this Pokemon has only one form.

A Shiny edition of Zangoose does exist in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Go Shiny Zangoose has blue accents instead of red. Zangoose is a very fast and strong Pokemon, any player that is fortunate enough to encounter a Zangoose in the wild should definitely try and get it for their collection. This Pokemon will make a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal and will dust off almost all the foes it comes against. To get the absolute best out of this Pokemon the players should learn Zangoose best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out Pokemon Go Zangoose Stats below:

Pokémon GO Zangoose is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2733, 222 attack, 124 defense and 177 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Zangoose is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Zangoose is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Zangoose best moveset is Shadow Claw and Night Slash (11.32 DPS).

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website