Pokemon Go Zangoose: Zangoose's Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most famous handheld game out there today. Players need to get Pokemon in the wild and train them to be really good. The game has plenty of Pokemon for the players to catch and they continue to add new ones with each update. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Zangoose.

Pokemon Go Zangoose

Zangoose is a part of the 3rd generation of Pokemon and is found in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon looks like a white furry animal, that stands upright on its limbs. It has red fur accents that look like a lightning strike, long and sharp nails, and has an aggressive personality. This Pokemon is quite fast and can dodge almost any attack with the help of its agility. Zangoose evolution doesn’t exist as this Pokemon has only one form.

A Shiny edition of Zangoose does exist in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Go Shiny Zangoose has blue accents instead of red. Zangoose is a very fast and strong Pokemon, any player that is fortunate enough to encounter a Zangoose in the wild should definitely try and get it for their collection. This Pokemon will make a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal and will dust off almost all the foes it comes against. To get the absolute best out of this Pokemon the players should learn Zangoose best moveset, Zangoose stats, and Zangoose weakness. Check out Pokemon Go Zangoose Stats below:

Pokémon GO Zangoose is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2733, 222 attack, 124 defense, and 177 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Zangoose is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Zangoose is boosted by Partly Cloudy weather. Zangoose best moveset is Shadow Claw and Night Slash (11.32 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This is a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Zangoose.

Promo Image Source: kollazou Twitter