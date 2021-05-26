Pokemon Go Zigzagoon Location Guide: Where To Find And Catch Zigzagoon?

Zigzagoon is a Normal Pokemon that is vulnerable to Fighting moves and has the moveset Tackle & Return as its strongest move. Zigzagoon, in addition to having a maximum CP of 508, is defined in the Pokedex as wandering aimlessly at all times. Since it is an inquisitive creature, this Pokémon does so. It becomes fully absorbed in everything it comes across. How to get Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go Zigzagoon

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y case in Pokémon GO starts today at 10 a.m. local time. The Pokémon GO group completed Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which required us to beat 25 million Rocket Grunts, during the first part of the event. This Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two big prizes now that the challenge has been completed.

It will begin at 12:00 a.m. UTC on Saturday, May 15, 2021, and end at 11:59 p.m. UTC on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Players will be able to team up with other trainers from around the world to beat a total of 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts. Players that accomplish this will be eligible for special incentives from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021.

This is a great opportunity to get a shiny version of Zigzaggon, so finish your Luminous Legends Y Timed Research because there will be a Galarian Zigzagoon encounter at the end of the event that will also be shiny. Galarian Zigzagoon has dark pink and white colours, as well as teal eyes, and is without a doubt one of the coolest-looking Shinies in the game.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest news regarding the Pokemon Go updates is of the issues with ongoing events. Some of these are mentioned below:

Melmetal's Charged Attack, which increases or decreases stats, causes the Charged Attack and Switch buttons to disappear during a Team GO Rocket or Team Leader battle. When Melmetal uses a Charged Attack that applies an effect that increases or decreases stats, the Trainer's Charged Attack and Switch buttons will disappear, and they will be unable to take any actions. This ongoing issue has now been resolved and players just need to restart their games.

The referring Trainer's referral milestone is not marked as reached until the referred Trainer achieves the Kanto Gold medal referral milestone. The referring Trainer would not receive the prizes even though the referred Trainer receives the Kanto Gold medal because their corresponding referral goal has not been reached. This issue is currently being investigated and resolution will soon be dispatched into the game.

Ditto will appear as the shiny version of the opponent Pokèmon even if it hasn't been released yet. Ditto will show up in combat as a shiny version of a Pokèmon that hasn't been published yet in Pokèmon GO. For the time being, this issue has been fixed, and players will see the changes in the upcoming update (0.209).

IMAGE: Nintendo