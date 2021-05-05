Pokemon Go Zubat: Know How To Get Zubat In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their homes. This one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many players want to learn how to get Zubat in Pokemon Go.

How to get Zubat in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Zubat in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Zubat for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Zubat Stats

Zubat is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. Many players might remember this Pokemon from the earlier Pokemon Games and the iconic anime series. Zubat looks like a blue-colored bat with a huge open mouth and no eyes. Zubat evolution is Golbat and the players can perform the Zubat evolution by feeding it 25 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex description for Zubat below:

Zubat remains quietly unmoving in a dark spot during the bright daylight hours. It does so because prolonged exposure to the sun causes its body to become slightly burned.

Zubat is a strong and persistent Pokemon, that won't give up the battle unless it has absolutely no strength left. Players should consider adding such a Pokemon to their collection in Pokemon Go. Zubat will turn out to be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal too if the player gets well-versed with its stats such as Zubat best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Zubat stats below:

Pokémon GO Zubat is a Poison and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 754, 83 attack, 73 defense and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Zubat weakness is Electric, Ice, Psychic and Rock type moves. Zubat is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Zubat best moveset is Quick Attack and Sludge Bomb (6.51 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMONGOHUB.NET WEBSITE