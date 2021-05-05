Pokemon Go Zubat: Zubat's Best Moveset, Weakness And Evolution

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. One of the Pokemon that players have been curious about is Zubat.

Pokemon Go Zubat

Zubat is a part of the 1st Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Kanto region. Many players might remember this Pokemon from the earlier Pokemon Games and the iconic anime series. Zubat looks like a blue-colored bat with a huge open mouth and no eyes. Zubat evolution is Golbat and the players can perform the Zubat evolution by feeding it 25 Candy in Pokemon Go. Check out the Pokedex description for Zubat below:

Zubat remains quietly unmoving in a dark spot during the bright daylight hours. It does so because prolonged exposure to the sun causes its body to become slightly burned.

Zubat is a strong and persistent Pokemon, which won't leave the battle unless it has absolutely no strength left. Players should consider adding such a Pokemon to their collection in Pokemon Go. Zubat will turn out to be a great addition to the player’s battling arsenal too if the player gets well-versed with its stats such as Zubat best moveset, weakness, and more. Check out Pokemon Go Zubat stats below:

Pokémon GO Zubat is a Poison and Flying type Pokemon with a max CP of 754, 83 attack, 73 defense and 120 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Zubat weakness is Electric, Ice, Psychic and Rock type moves. Zubat is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather. Zubat best moveset is Quick Attack and Sludge Bomb (6.51 DPS).

Fans of Pokemon and Pokemon Go are spread all around the globe, these players are competing with each other to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. This a dream of every Pokemon fan and Niantic has helped make this dream a reality through Pokemon Go. There is a gigantic collection of Pokemon in Pokemon Go from varying generations and regions. This Pokemon Go Guide will help the players learn more about Zubat.

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

IMAGE: POKEMON_SPRITES TWITTER