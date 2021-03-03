Pokemon Legends Arceus Leaks: Know More About This Upcoming Pokemon Game

The Pokemon Presents showcase managed to get the gaming community excited after they gave a sneak-peek into the highly-anticipated Diamond & Pearl remakes. They even confirmed that the makers are now going to launch a completely new game called Pokemon Legends Arceus. To help the players, we have managed to gather as much information as we could about the upcoming game, Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Leaks

The players have been asking a lot of questions and are trying to find out Pokemon Legends Arceus leaks. Currently, a lot of leaks have surfaced on the internet and the players are going crazy over this new game. A popular leak posted on Dexerto’s website claims that the game will bring in all the iconic Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. It also said that this open-world title is going to be set in Feudal-era Sinnoh. It is also rumoured that the Pokemon Legends Arceus will allow players to have complete control over their Pokemon. They can glide throughout the map with the help of their Pokemons. Another Pokemon Legends Arceus leak claims that the battle system will be changed to an ATB (Active Time Battle). This type of system can be seen in other popular games like Final Fantasy. Apart from this, we have no other Pokemon Legends Arceus leaks. The best way to find out more information about the upcoming game is to wait for the makers to announce anything about it.

More about Pokemon games

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020.This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

