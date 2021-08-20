Pokemon Legends Arceus Release date announced; Check Trailer, New Pokemon, Gameplay detail

The Pokemon Presents event held on August 18, 2021, was a delight for Pokemon fans around the world. During the showcase, Nintendo revealed a lot of information about the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus, including when does Pokemon Legends Arceus come out for Nintendo Switch. Additionally, a Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer has also been launched, revealing quite a lot about the most anticipated game.

Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer

As seen in the trailer, the storyline belongs to a period where humans and Pokemons did not live together. In the game, a player has to help the human race to discover the Pokemons and develop a substantial knowledge base around them. The trailer also reveals the Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay, which involves new regional Pokemons in an open world, a new battle system and new skills for the trainers to learn. The trailer also revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is based on the Hisui region (a region in the game with diverse ecosystems and different varieties of regional Pokemons).

When does Pokemon Legends Arceus come out

The Pokemon Legends Arceus will be launched on Nintendo Swtich next year, on January 28, 2022. While the launch date is still five months away, the trailer has been immensely successful in creating a buzz on the internet among Pokemon fans. Both the art style in the trailer and the diversity of Pokemons is appealing. With the launch, players will also be introduced to a new and better Pokemon Legends Arceus battle system as well.

Pokemon Legends Arceus new Pokemons

As mentioned earlier, the Hisui region in the game consists of a diverse ecosystem, with special regional Pokemons that have adapted to live there. Among the list of Pokemon Legends Arceus new Pokemons are Basculegion, Wyrdeer and other regional variants of Growlithe and Braviary. As the launch date comes closer, the developers are likely to reveal more regional forms of Pokemons. The trailer has already led to a comparison with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, owing to the open-world nature of Arceus. However, the game looks different from other titles in the Pokemon franchise.