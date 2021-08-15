Pokemon Presents August 2021: Where To Watch, What To Expect, Games To Be Revealed

Pokemon Company has announced a new 'Pokemon Presents' launch event which will be held next week. The event is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2021, at 06:30 PM IST and will be available to watch on the official Pokemon Go YouTube channel. Pokemon informed fans about the event through a tweet from the official handle, which also happenned to mention what viewers might expect from the event. Keep reading to know more about Pokemon Presents August 2021.

Pokemon Presents August 2021: What to expect?

As mentioned in the official tweet, the event will feature Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is supposed to be a prequel. These three titles were announced together in a Pokemon Presents event back in February 2021. It only makes sense that these will be featured together by Pokemon Company in one event. However, the release dates of these games are already out and it seems that Pokemon Company might reveal a little more than trailers this time. Players might expect more details about the game to be revealed on August 18, 2021.

All three games are about to be launched soon. The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Will be available on Nintendo Swtich from November 19, 2021, providing fans with a recreational experience of the Diamond and Pearl generation four games, which were originally launched on DS more than a decade ago. Additionally, the Pokemon Legends Arceus will be based in the historical region of Sinnoh and will be available on January 28, 2022. As said earlier, players can expect to see in-game footage and learn more about the experience they will have in Sinnoh and how the gameplay would be there.

Pokemon Presents August 2021 event notes

On the official website, there is not much information about the upcoming Pokemon Presents event. However, the website says that 'Pokémon Presents is back with exciting new information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and more. Tune in to the official Pokémon Youtube channel on August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for the latest details and updates. This information-packed presentation will be about 28 minutes long. After the event concludes, visit Pokemon.com for a roundup of the legendary, brilliant, and shining news!'