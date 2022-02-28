Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet announced for Nintendo Switch with three new Pokemons

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, the Pokemon Company announced two new games called Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. These games will be released for Nintendo Switch later this year. Along with the new games, The Pokemon Company has also released three new Pokemons that will debut through these games. Keep reading to know more about the new games and the new Pokemons.

Both the new titles are developed by Game Freak and will feature a new area. Additionally, these games will also come with three Generation 9 starter Pokemons, details about which are mentioned below. However, as and when players will download the game, they will have to choose between the three new Pokemons, and that Pokemon will remain with them for the rest of the game.

The upcoming Pokemon games will feature an open world where various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness, as mentioned during the live event. While most differences between the two games are not known yet, trainers will have a different outfit in both the games, which will be one of the key differentiators. Apart from this, the teaser trailer and other details confirm at least 50 Pokemons for the upcoming Pokemon video games.

New Pokemons announced by The Pokemon Company

Sprigatio: it belongs to the category of Grass Cat Pokemon and has a bright of 1'4" and weighs nine lbs. The ability of this Pokemon is to overgrow the capricious and seek attention.

Fuecoco: it belongs to the category of Fire Croc Pokemons and has a height of 1'4" and weighs 21.6 lbs. The ability of this Pokemon includes Blaze.

Quaxly: it is a water-type Pokemon that belongs to the category of Duckling Pokemons. It has a height of 1'8" and weighs 13.4 lbs.

Apart from the two new games and Pokemons, other updates were also announced at the live event. For instance, a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak update was announced during the event. Additionally, new content coming to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Go was also unveiled. Find the teaser trailer of the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet attached below. Stay tuned for more gaming news.

