Pokemon Unite Held Items Tier List: Check Items To Pair With Pikachu, Machamp And Venasaur

Pokemon Unite has just been launched for Android and iOS and the gaming community is loving it. Nintendo is offering a full multiplayer battle game and has loaded their game with several items that help to dominate the fight. Held Items are one of these features in the game that can be used to enhance the fighting abilities of the Pokemon. Thus the users have been trying to search about the full Pokemon Unite Held Items tier list to understand these power-ups even better. So here is a full list of hel items along with some of the best-Held Items for each Pokemon. Read more about Pokemon Unite Best Items.

Maintenance has concluded and the doors to Aeos Island are open again! #PokemonUNITE



A new battle pass "Galactic Ghost 094" also kicks off now! Complete daily and weekly missions for rewards, including space-themed Holowear and other cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/4ZM1T8e5Bl — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 22, 2021

Best Held Items tier list

Pokemon Unite works on the concept of categorising the Pokemon according to their attacks. A total of 6 classes have been made including the Attacker, Defender, Supporter, All-Rounder and Speedster. All the Pokemons in various classes have a wide range of attacks and skillsets. Thus using specific held items for specific class pokemon can improve their abilities drastically. For example, using Float Stone with attacking Pokemons like Pikachu, Greninja, Venusaur and Alolan Ninetales can help improve their movement speed.

Other items like Rocky Helmet can help Increases the defence stats of the Pokemon during the battle. Other items like Scope Lens can help the all-rounder Pokemons by increasing its damage dealt stats during the battle. Such ability boosters can be extremely beneficial in a head-to-head online fight. You can check out the list of Held Items that have been released in the game. Keep in mind that all the items can be used with any Pokemon available in the game. But selecting specific items help you get the most out of these Held Items in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite Held Items tier list

S-Tier

Buddy Barrier

Scope Lens:

Wise Glasses

Exp. Share

Muscle Band

A-Tier

Shell Bell

Focus Band

Score Shield

Energy Amplifier

B-Tier

Assault Vest

Float Stone

Sp. Atk. Specs

Attack Weight

C-Tier

Rocky Helmet

Aeos Cookie

Leftovers

Pokemon Unite Tier List

S-Tier

Eldegoss

Gengar

Pikachu

Snorlax

Zeraora

Blastoise

A-Tier

Absol

Alolan Ninteales

Blissey

Cinderace

Cramorant

Crustle

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Greninja

Lucario

Machamp

Slowbro

Talonflame

B-Tier

Charizard

Mr Mime

Wigglytuff

C-Tier