Pokemon Unite: How to get Hoopa? Gameplay, in-game cost tips, moves and upgrades

The psychic-ghost type Pokemon Hoopa has just arrived in Pokemon Unite. The official website of the game mentions that Hoopa will is a strategically complex Ranged Supported that can help ally Pokemon heal and move efficiently around the battlefield. it can also deal some damage with its delightfully ominous attacks. Hoopa has two forms in the game called Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound.

As mentioned on the official website "Hoopa's basic attack becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, unleashing an astonishing beam of light that deals damage to opposing Pokémon. When Hoopa is unbound, it unleashes beams of light with every basic attack, dealing damage to up to two nearby opposing Pokémon." Hoopa also has an ability called Magician where the Pokemon takes advantage of maps being divided into ally territory and enemy territory.

How to get Hoopa in Pokemon Unite?

A lot of players must be wondering about how to get the new Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. As of now, players can unlock Hoopa by completing missions in Pokemon Unite. Every day, players get new missions to complete in the game. Upon completing these missions, players are rewarded with several ingredients. Now, players have to use these ingredients and bake donuts in the game.

While the maximum amount of donuts that can be baked daily is 10, players may complete all the missions for five days in order to bake 50 donuts, which can then be used to unlock Hoopa in Pokemon Unite. At level one and level three of the Pokemon, it can learn Astonish and Confusion. The first move deals damage to opponents in a limited area of effect, leaving other Pokemons unable to act for a short period of time.

When using Confusion, the Pokemon unleashes a powerful telekinetic force in a designated direction, dealing damage to the first Pokemon that comes in front of the attack. At level four of this Pokemon, Hoopa can upgrade the move Confusion into either of the more powerful attacks called Hyperspace Hole or Trick. At level four, the pokemon can upgrade its move Astonish into either of the two new moves called Phantom Force or Shadow Ball. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Unite Hoopa.

Image: POKEMON.COM