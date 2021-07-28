Pokemon Unite Makers Release First Character, Gardevoir As Latest Addition To Pokeverse

Pokemon Unite has now been released and the players are certainly loving it. This is mostly because of the number of different Pokemons that have been added to the game. Recently, the makers confirmed that they will bring in a new Pokemon for its players. Gardevoir has been confirmed as the Pokemon New Character in the game and the fans are certainly curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information about the new Pokemon Unite right here. Read more to know about Pokemon Unite Gardevoir abilities, moveset, weakness and resistance.

Pokemon Unite New Character, Gardevoir

The makers recently took to their social media handles to confirm the release of Pokemon Unite Gardevoir. This is basically a Psychic-type that was introduced to the series with Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire. This Pokemon also received some Fairy-type additions in the game, Pokémon X & Y. It was also the Champion of the Kalos region, which means the players had to fight this Pokemon to finish the final gym fight. This Psychic-type creature was announced along with Blastoise and a mystery Pokemon. Keep in mind that this Pokemon is a Ranged Attacker and has Teleport, Psyshock, and Future Sight, and Unite as a part of his moveset. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help out the users with this new Pokemon.

Some details on Gardevoir's stats and moves before it joins us for Unite Battles starting tomorrow! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/rMfd6gFTBx — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 27, 2021

More about Pokemon Unite

The makers released this game on July 21 and the players have been loving this release since then. The game works on the concept of battling with players around the globe. The game is more focused on bringing in a multiplayer battle mode for all its users. Just like Gardevoir, a number of other new Pokemon could be released in the game. This is because the makers only added Zeraora as a special Pokemon during the game’s release. Usually, the makers keep on expanding the game’s Pokeverse at a steady pace. The same was noticed for the company’s most successful mobile game, Pokemon Go. Apart from this, no other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out for any Pokemon Unite update on the game's social media handles.