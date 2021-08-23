Pokemon Unite Movesets For Blastoise, Sylveon, Blissey, And Greedent Leaked

According to the latest leaks, two new Pokemons are coming to Pokemon Unite soon. Along with the two, Greedent is also about to launch sometime soon. While the information was available for quite some time now, a new leak suggests movesets that these Pokemons will learn throughout their battles. Keep reading to find out about the leaked movesets of four different Pokemons coming to Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite Blastoise movesets

The Pokemon Unite Blastoise release date is not revealed yet. However, the official Twitter handle of Pokemon Unite did showcase the Pokemon in a recent post, hinting at a launch possibility in future. Blastoise is a defender and can be used by players to protect other Pokemons in a team. The Pokemon is the third stage of the evolution of Squirtle. To get it, a player needs to evolve a Squirtle into Wartortle, and then Wartortle into Blastoise. The leaked Pokemon Unite Blastoise movesets are Hydro Pump, Water Spout, Skull Bash, Surf, Water Gun and Rapid Spin.

Blastoise, Gardevoir, and other Pokémon also can’t wait to join you on Aeos Island!



Blastoise, Gardevoir, and other Pokémon also can't wait to join you on Aeos Island! They won't be battle-ready at launch, so stay tuned for more details on when they'll arrive following the release of #PokemonUNITE on Nintendo Switch!

Pokemon Unite Blissey movesets

Blissey has joined Pokemon Unite as announced by an official post on the website of the game. The Pokemon is Melee Supporter and will prove useful in battles as it can heal its allies and boost their health stats. The Pokemon will initially enter battles as Chansey but will evolve into Blissey once it reaches level four. The Pokemon Unite Blissey movesets include Heal Pulse, Soft-Boiled, Safeguard, Helping Hand and Egg Bomb.

Pokemon Unite Sylveon movesets

At the time of compiling this report, Sylveon does not have an official release date in the game. However, data miners in the game have revealed that Pokemon Unite Sylveon movesets will include Swift, Psyshock, Hyper Voice, Attract, Fairy Wind and Draining Kiss. Some of these moves were leaked even before the game was announced officially. Similarly, the Pokemon Unite Greedent movesets leaked ahead of the Pokemon release include Thief, Round, Gyro Ball, Stuff Cheeks and Belly Drum.

The leaks are among multiple other information that has been found by dataminers about the upcoming Pokemon Untie game. According to Pokemon Unite's official website, the game will be available on mobile from September 22, 2021. Pre-registrations for the game have already started on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game has also announced that if the registration reaches 2.5 million participants, everyone will receive a Pikachu Unite license.