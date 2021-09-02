Pokemon Unite Pikachu Festival Skin: Here's step by step guide to preregister & last date

Pokemon Unite is launching for mobile devices on September 22, 2021. The game is launching for both iOS and Android smartphones on the same date. Currently, the game has already reached more than 5 million pre-regristations and the number is expected to rise before the official release date. When the game was announced, the developers also revealed three rewards for those who pre-register in the game.

How to pre-register for pikachu festival skin?

The first reward was supposed to be unlocked with 1 million pre-registrations, the second reward with 2.5 million and third with 5 million pre-registrations respectively. On September 1, 2021, developers annocuned that the game has already surpassed the mark and players will be able to unlock the rewards as soon as the game is available. The rewards include in-game currency, Pikachu Unite license and a special Pikachu festival skin, called Pikachu Holowear.

After the launch of the game on September 22, 2021, players will get time up till October 31, 2021 to complete the log-in event and claim the rewards. Additionally, players who have the Pikachu Unite License do not need to be worried as they will get Aeos coins instead. The answer to how to pre-register for Pikachu festival skin is simple: pre-register for the game and that is it. The Pikachu festival skin registration last date is not officially announced yet and shall be before the official launch date of the game. However, the longer the time given by developers to the users to pre-register, the more players will enroll for the game.