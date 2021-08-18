Last Updated:

Pokemon Unite Release Date For Android & IOS Set For September 22: Pre-registrations Live

Pokemon Unite release date Android and iOS has been confirmed and the players are curious about it. Here is all the information about the multiplayer game.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite


Pokemon Go Unite is Nintendo’s latest addition to the Pokemon gaming franchise. The game was developed to bring the Pokemon community a game solely for multiplayer Pokemon battles. Currently, the game is only available for Nintendo Switch but is soon going to be introduced for Android and iOS on September 22. Nintendo is planning to enable cross-play and cross-progression with the Nintendo Switch version of the game after the release of the mobile version. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all we know about Pokemon Unite for Android and iOS. 

Pokemon Unite release date for Android and iOS

Nintendo has already started the pre-registrations on their respective app stores. Players who will opt for the pro-registration will be eligible to get exclusive rewards from Nintendo. Apart from this, the developers have also released a new set of Pokemon Unite Patch Notes. These have brought in several changes to the attacks of specific Pokemons in the game. Here is a list of all the changes made by Nintendo with the latest pokemon Unite Patch Notes. 

Pokemon Unite Patch notes

Crustle: 

  • Stealth Rock: Cooldown reduced and Damage dealt with opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Rock Tomb: Damage dealt with opponent Pokémon increased.

Garchomp

  • Movement speed changed.
  • Bulldoze: Damage dealt with opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Dragon Rush: Cooldown reduced.

Slowbro

  • Surf: Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Scald: Damage dealt with opposing Pokémon increased.

Snorlax

  • Heavy Slam: Damage dealt with opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Block: Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
  • Flail: Move Upgrade
  • Unite Move: Power NapHP restoration decreased.

Greninja

  • Smokescreen: Move Downgrade and Cooldown lengthened.
  • Water Shuriken: Cooldown reduced and Damage dealt with opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Double Team: Cooldown reduced.

Wigglytuff

  • Unite Move:: Starlight Recital Bug Fixes

Cinderace

  • Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

  • Snow Warning: Bug Fixes
  • Aurora Veil: Bug Fixes

Gardevoir

  • Basic Attack: Bug Fixes
  • Psychic: Bug Fixes

Cramorant

  • Hurricane: Bug Fixes

Wild Pokémon

  • Avalugg: Stat Decrease

Battle Items

  • Eject Button: Stat Decreases
  • Goal-Getter: Stat Increases
  • Fluffy Tail: Stat Increases
  • X Attack: Stat Increases



First Published:
