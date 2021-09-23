Last Updated:

Pokemon Unite Tier List September 2021: Best Playable Pokemon, Tier List & More

Pokemon Unite has been launched for mobile devices. Find the best Pokemon in the Pokemon Unite tier list and the best items in the Pokemon Unite tier list here.

Pokemon UNITE Tier List September 2021: Check all Pokemon in the game

Pokemon Unite has been launched for mobile devices around the globe on Wednesday, September 22. The game is launched for both iOS and Android smartphones on the same date. When the game was announced, the developers also revealed three rewards for those who pre-register. Keep reading to know the best Pokemon in the Pokemon Unite Tier list and the best items in the Pokemon unite tier list. 

According to Pokemon Unite's website, mobile players can earn early rewards by completing missions in the game. Accomplishing this mission simply requires winning a certain number of battles. Here’s what you can earn: win a total of 2 battles – 100 Aeos tickets, win a total of 8 battles – 450 Aeos coins, win a total of 16 battles – 50 item enhancers, win a total of 32 battles – Unite License: Zeraora.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite tier list

S Tier

  • Lucario 
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: All-rounder
    • Lane: Bottom
  • Snorlax 
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Defender
    • Lane: Top
  • Pikachu
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Attacker
    • Lane: Top
  • Blastoise
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Defender
    • Lane: Top

A Tier

  • Alolan Ninetales
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Attacker
    • Lane: Top
  • Blissey 
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Support
    • Lane: Bottom
  • Cramorant 
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Attacker 
    • Lane: Top
  • Gengar 
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Speedster 
    • Lane: Middle 
  • Slowbro
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Defender
    • Lane: Top
  • Talonflame
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Speedster
    • Lane: Middle

B Tier

  • Charizard 
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: All-rounder
    • Lane: Bottom
  • Absol
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Speedster
    • Lane: Middle
  • Venusaur 
    • Class: Ranged
    • Role: Attacker 
    • Lane: Top

C Tier

  • Crustle
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Defender
    • Lane: Bottom
  • Mr Mime
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Support
    • Lane: Bottom
  • Garchomp 
    • Class: Melee
    • Role: Defender
    • Lane: Top

Best items in Pokemon Unite tier list

S Tier

  • Buddy Barrier 
  • Wise Glasses 
  • Scope lens 
  • Muscle Band 
  • Razor Claw 
  • Choice Specs 

A Tier

  • Experience 
  • Score Shield 
  • Energy Amplifier 
  • Focus Band
  • Shell Bell 

B Tier

  • Assault Vest
  • Special Attack Specs
  • Attack Weight 
  • Float Stone 

C Tier

  • Rock Helmet 
  • Aeos Cookie 
  • Leftovers

More about Pokemon Unite

The game was already released for Nintendo Switch players on July 21. Pokemon Unite works on the concept of battling with players all around the globe with the main focus on the head to head Pokemon battles. The makers have also been expanding their Pokeverse by introducing new generation Pokemons like Gardevoir and Zeraora as special Pokemons with the updates released. 

