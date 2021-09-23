Pokemon Unite Tier List September 2021: Best Playable Pokemon, Tier List & More

Pokemon Unite has been launched for mobile devices around the globe on Wednesday, September 22. The game is launched for both iOS and Android smartphones on the same date. When the game was announced, the developers also revealed three rewards for those who pre-register. Keep reading to know the best Pokemon in the Pokemon Unite Tier list and the best items in the Pokemon unite tier list.

According to Pokemon Unite's website, mobile players can earn early rewards by completing missions in the game. Accomplishing this mission simply requires winning a certain number of battles. Here’s what you can earn: win a total of 2 battles – 100 Aeos tickets, win a total of 8 battles – 450 Aeos coins, win a total of 16 battles – 50 item enhancers, win a total of 32 battles – Unite License: Zeraora.

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Unite tier list

S Tier

Lucario Class: Melee Role: All-rounder Lane: Bottom

Snorlax Class: Melee Role: Defender Lane: Top

Pikachu Class: Ranged Role: Attacker Lane: Top

Blastoise Class: Melee Role: Defender Lane: Top



A Tier

Alolan Ninetales Class: Ranged Role: Attacker Lane: Top

Blissey Class: Ranged Role: Support Lane: Bottom

Cramorant Class: Ranged Role: Attacker Lane: Top

Gengar Class: Melee Role: Speedster Lane: Middle

Slowbro Class: Ranged Role: Defender Lane: Top

Talonflame Class: Melee Role: Speedster Lane: Middle



B Tier

Charizard Class: Melee Role: All-rounder Lane: Bottom

Absol Class: Melee Role: Speedster Lane: Middle

Venusaur Class: Ranged Role: Attacker Lane: Top



C Tier

Crustle Class: Melee Role: Defender Lane: Bottom

Mr Mime Class: Melee Role: Support Lane: Bottom

Garchomp Class: Melee Role: Defender Lane: Top



Best items in Pokemon Unite tier list

S Tier

Buddy Barrier

Wise Glasses

Scope lens

Muscle Band

Razor Claw

Choice Specs

A Tier

Experience

Score Shield

Energy Amplifier

Focus Band

Shell Bell

B Tier

Assault Vest

Special Attack Specs

Attack Weight

Float Stone

C Tier

Rock Helmet

Aeos Cookie

Leftovers

More about Pokemon Unite

The game was already released for Nintendo Switch players on July 21. Pokemon Unite works on the concept of battling with players all around the globe with the main focus on the head to head Pokemon battles. The makers have also been expanding their Pokeverse by introducing new generation Pokemons like Gardevoir and Zeraora as special Pokemons with the updates released.

(Image: UNITE.POKEMON.COM)