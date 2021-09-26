PS Plus Free Games For October Leaked: PGA TOUR 2K21, Hell Let Loose And More

Sony usually releases new information about their monthly games for PS Plus by the end of the month and nothing has been released officially about the upcoming games for October so far. But recent leaks from the Dealabs confirm that the PS Plus free games for October have now been leaked. Makers are supposed to release Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose and PGA TOUR 2K21 as their PS Plus free games for October 2021. Reports of the leak about these upcoming PS Plus games have been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about these games. Here is all the information available on the internet about Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose and PGA TOUR 2K21.

PS Plus free games for October

Mortal Kombat X: The 2015 fighting video game, developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is the first PS4 game available with the PS Plus playlist for October. The game reruns on the concept of a two-player fight with one being the CPU. The game received critical acclaim during its 2015 release and since then, it has been brought in for platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android and iOS.

Hell Let Loose: Sony always releases a new PS5 game of all their next-gen console players and this month, Hell Let Loose is that game. It is one of the most popular FPP shooting games developed by Black Matter and published by Team17. The game works on a concept of 50 vs 50 combined armed battles between two teams including Germans and Americans. It is mostly to incorporate the experience of fighting iconic battles of the Western and Eastern Fronts of World War 2.

PGA TOUR 2K21: This sports video game is a continuation of the Golf Club franchise which has been developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports. The game received a positive response from the gamers and recent updates from the CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, confirm that the game has sold around two million units. It can be played on platforms including Stadia, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Image: Twitter/@evil_fest